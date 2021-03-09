Area roundup: Idaho women’s basketball advances in Big Sky Tournament

From staff reports

Idaho’s defense held Northern Arizona to seven field goals in the first half to open up a 17-point halftime lead, and the Vandals advanced to the Big Sky Tournament semifinals with a 67-53 victory at Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Tuesday.

Sydney Gandy and Gabi Harrington provided the firepower for Idaho offensively, compiling 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Harrington also secured 13 rebounds, and Allison Kirby had 12. Idaho outrebounded the Lumberjacks 50-37.

The Vandals (16-6) held Northern Arizona (13-13) to 7-for-35 shooting through the first two quarters. Idaho led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

The Vandals will play Montana State in Wednesday’s semifinals at 8 p.m.

College baseball

Texas Tech 5, Gonzaga 4: Nate Rombach’s three-run double in the seventh inning helped No. 9 Texas Tech regain the lead and secure a nonconference win in Lubbock, Texas.

Brett Harris was 3 for 4, and Jack Machtolf added a pair of hits for Gonzaga (6-6), which scored two runs on a throwing error to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh.

Dylan Neuse had two hits for the Red Raiders (9-3).