Interchangeable Eastern Washington looks to make another deep Big Sky Conference Tournament run

For never being a bartender, Shantay Legans has proven to be quite the mixologist.

Eastern Washington’s fourth-year head coach returned the most experience and talent in the Big Sky Conference after winning the conference a year ago, but he was never truly set on his ingredients.

When he wanted a defensive cocktail, he promoted reserves like sophomore Mike Meadows into the starting lineup in lieu of two-time All-Big Sky guard Jacob Davison.

If high-scoring EWU (79.3 points per game) wanted a double-shot of offense, Tyler Robertson – the Big Sky Reserve of the Year – played starter minutes.

Meadows, Robertson and 6-foot-9 forward Tanner Groves – named Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player on Monday – weren’t even among the five EWU returners who played the most a season ago when the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed into a conference tournament that was ultimately canceled.

The coronavirus pandemic helped EWU’s depth develop and shine early due to absences, but now the Eagles, who have presented several starting lineups and often go eight or nine players deep, will need to stick to a lineup that unequivocally works.

There’s no margin for error at the Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, which begins Thursday the for No. 2-seeded Eagles (13-7), who will face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 7 Portland State (9-12) and No. 10 Northern Arizona (5-15)

“We’re still trying to figure out which one works best, still tinkering,” Legans said. “That lineup (in a doubleheader against Idaho State) we had on Friday was a much different lineup than we had all season long.”

Davison, who was relegated to the bench and saw limited minutes in 10 previous games, scored a game-high 18 points in 75-62 bounce-back win over the Bengals on Friday.

So is Davison, the Big Sky Conference preseason MVP, back in the starting lineup? Or is EWU going to ride its versatile, defensive-minded crew paced by Groves and two-time All-Big Sky wing Kim Aiken Jr.?

NAU – a team that EWU handled 80-64 in Flagstaff, Arizona, in their lone meeting – and Portland State – a team that didn’t face the Eagles due to a cancellation – will soon find out.

“We’re going to have to be dialed in with a set personnel,” said Aiken, recently named Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year. “But the guys off the bench will be ready. So many guys can start.”

If seeding plays out, EWU will face the teams it didn’t play during the regular season due to safety measures: Portland State in the quarterfinals and No. 3 seed Weber State (17-5) in the semifinals.

“We didn’t play Portland State or Weber State, but we prepared for them (before for the games were canceled),” Aiken said. “We’ve seen all the teams, even if we didn’t play them.”

No. 1 seed and outright champion Southern Utah (19-3), EWU and Weber State all won 12 conference games, but seeding was based on Big Sky winning percentage, as several games were canceled.

After winning the regular-season title a season ago before seeing their NCAA Tournament hopes dashed due to ensuing cancellations, the Eagles are happy for any seed in a tournament that will go on scheduled but with limited fans.

EWU hopes to continue its latest string of deep Big Sky Tournament runs, which began in 2015 when the Eagles, seeded second, conquered their bracket to earn their second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

The Eagles earned a No. 2 seed in 2017 but fell in the semifinals. They advanced to the championship games in 2018 and 2019 as a No. 3 seed.

Legans’ squad believed it had the means to break through in 2020, when tournament officials canceled EWU’s quarterfinal roughly 2 hours before tipoff. Now the preseason favorite, which split with champion Southern Utah in Cheney, is ready to make up for lost time.

“Every game is for all the marbles,” said Legans, who has posted a combined record of 12-4 in March.

Vandals open with Montana: About as rare as No. 11 seed Idaho’s near-winless 1-19 season is Wednesday opponent Montana’s situation.

The Big Sky power Grizzlies (13-12) – who won the previous two conference tournaments – are a No. 6 seed who didn’t earn a first-round bye, given to the conference’s top five seeds.

This will be Montana and Idaho’s first meeting. Their regular-season doubleheader was canceled.