Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., March 10, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Cameron J. Compton and Joanna E. N. Garibay, both of Spokane.
Kajin W. Tobeck and Kyndra S. Rodriguez, both of Deer Park.
Lawrence J. Colley and Connie K. Smith, both of Spangle.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Ruth E. Esparza, et al., v. Weeping Ridge LLC, et al., wrongful death.
Progressive Northwestern Insurance Company, et al., v. Donald Mason, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Pablo Diaz, property damages.
Evan Christoulis v. Candy Hendershot, restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. Joanne Freeman, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Lance Alvarez, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Don Fredrickson, money claimed owed.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ronald N. Guyton, restitution of premises.
Rahul Henriksen v. John Wells, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Stocking, Cheryl L. and Kenneth H.
Sorensen, Dawn A. and Larry V.
Norris, Lisa A. and Gregory E.
Heacox, Kristen E. and Michael K.
Gardner, Deborah S. and Glen E.
Geroux, Nancy D. and Guy L.
Hightower, Kurt R. and Traci M.
Hanson, Jenny A. and Ryan J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Austin G. Early, 24; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, seven months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Ty D. Schmeginske, 31; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Anthony D. Lattanzio, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to alien possession of firearms and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Jeremy D. Pawley, 38; 163 days in jail with credit given for 163 days served, 18.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 18.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Toby S. Vasquez, 42; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Katie Gendron, 27; three days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Brandon L. Woodward, 31; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Patrick D. Terril, 26; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Michael S. Aschenbach, 46; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault domestic-violence.
Terry M. Vranjes, 42; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Brandon R. Dunwoody, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Derek M. Carver, 48; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.
Timothy M. Janatsch, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Dennis P. McElyea, 37; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Sean M. Hurley, 42; 15 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Calvin S. Lindsay, 18; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to minor driving while intoxicated.
Tanya D. Murray, 44; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jason R. Guthrie, 32; $990.50 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.
