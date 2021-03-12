Area roundup: Gonzaga bats come alive in 13-8 upset of No. 9 TCU
UPDATED: Fri., March 12, 2021
Stephen Lund hit a two-run home run and Andrew Orzel drove in three runs as Gonzaga upset ninth-ranked TCU 13-8 in the first game of a four-game nonconference series on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lund’s shot started the scoring in GU’s five-run fifth inning. Orzel added a two-run double in the sixth before the Zags tacked on insurance runs in the eight and ninth.
Bradley Mullan earned the win in relief for the Bulldogs (7-7), allowing one run on three hits in 3⅔ innings. Starter Gabriel Hughes went four innings, allowing four runs on as many hits with two strikeouts.
The Zags collected 14 hits, led by Brett Harris’ three.
Bryden Taylor and Gene Wood drove in three runs apiece for the Horned Frogs (9-5).
The teams continue the series at noon Saturday.
College volleyball
Pia Timmer had a career-high 18 kills as No. 16 Washington State won its fifth match in a row, topping Oregon State 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 in Corvallis, Oregon.
It was just the Cougars’ third match since Feb. 13 due to COVID-19 protocols, but WSU (9-2) showed little rust. Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills for the Cougs, who hit at .319 with 62 kills and just 17 errors. The Beavers (5-8) hit just .182 with 24 errors.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.