Area roundup: Gonzaga bats come alive in 13-8 upset of No. 9 TCU

From staff reports

Stephen Lund hit a two-run home run and Andrew Orzel drove in three runs as Gonzaga upset ninth-ranked TCU 13-8 in the first game of a four-game nonconference series on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lund’s shot started the scoring in GU’s five-run fifth inning. Orzel added a two-run double in the sixth before the Zags tacked on insurance runs in the eight and ninth.

Bradley Mullan earned the win in relief for the Bulldogs (7-7), allowing one run on three hits in 3⅔ innings. Starter Gabriel Hughes went four innings, allowing four runs on as many hits with two strikeouts.

The Zags collected 14 hits, led by Brett Harris’ three.

Bryden Taylor and Gene Wood drove in three runs apiece for the Horned Frogs (9-5).

The teams continue the series at noon Saturday.

College volleyball

Pia Timmer had a career-high 18 kills as No. 16 Washington State won its fifth match in a row, topping Oregon State 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 in Corvallis, Oregon.

It was just the Cougars’ third match since Feb. 13 due to COVID-19 protocols, but WSU (9-2) showed little rust. Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills for the Cougs, who hit at .319 with 62 kills and just 17 errors. The Beavers (5-8) hit just .182 with 24 errors.