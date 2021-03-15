Idaho furniture company opens location in downtown Spokane

A Boise-based commercial furniture dealer has opened a new showroom in Spokane at 408 W. Third Ave.

Business Interiors of Idaho’s new showroom is its first outside Boise. The company, which has been around for three decades, helps companies create functional, comfortable and attractive work environments for employees and customers, according to a news release.

“In our business, culture is everything, and we feel that Spokane and Boise share a spirit and culture that manifests in the attitude, work ethic, and commitment to the community of both its business and people,” BII CEO Jeff Heath said in the release.

The new Spokane showroom also serves as a hub for client meetings and furniture project design and planning.