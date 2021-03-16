Eastern Washington is preparing for full-strength Kansas despite key coronavirus-related absences

Kansas isn’t expecting any surprises from Eastern Washington.

The Eagles’ wide-open, freewheeling offense stocked with 3-point shooters and a bearded inside-outside threat – Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player Tanner Groves – is well-documented.

Fourteenth-seeded EWU (16-7), a team that allowed an average of 55 points in its three conference tournament games, hasn’t yielded a positive coronavirus test in the days leading up to its first-round NCAA Tournament game with the third-seeded Jayhawks (20-8) in Indianapolis on Saturday, either.

But Kansas, which has experienced only two first-round exits under longtime Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, is in a much different situation after being hit with a positive COVID-19 result that forced the Jayhawks to bow out of last week’s Big 12 Tournament.

Self confirmed Sunday he was without three players and, according to the Kansas City Star , two of the current absences are substantial.

Jayhawks forwards David McCormack – a 6-foot-10 junior averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds – and Jalen Wilson – a 6-8 freshman averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds – didn’t make the trip to Indianapolis, according to the Star.

One player tested positive and two players are out due to coronavirus contract tracing protocols, according to reports.

“The Jayhawks do not expect (Wilson) to play in their first-round game against Eastern Washington,” Stadium college hoops reporter Jeff Goodman reported Monday.

This has thrown somewhat of a wrench into EWU’s preparation for Kansas because Wilson and McCormack’s size and athleticism are among the key elements that separate the teams.

EWU is approaching the game at Farmers Arena as if the Jayhawks will be full strength.

The Eagles, who are playing in the program’s third NCAA Tournament, know they can’t afford any surprises against one of college basketball’s most successful teams.

EWU head coach Shantay Legans expects at least two of the three players to be back in the lineup.

“We can’t prepare and not be ready if McCormack doesn’t come back or if Wilson misses the game,” Legans said. “Those guys are really good. If we don’t prepare for them and they’re there, our players are going to look at us like we’re crazy.

“I’d rather just say, ‘Hey, they’re not here,’ but I have a feeling that a couple of them will (play).

The guard-heavy Eagles, who look inside to 6-9 Groves and his 6-8 brother Jacob Groves, know that Kansas bears most of the pressure in avoiding a first-round upset.

Kansas has just two first-round losses in the 2000s. They came in back-to-back years, bracket-busting defeats at the hands of No. 14 seed Bucknell (2005) and No. 13 seed Bradley (2006).

EWU hopes to join the list of giant killers.

“There’s a little less pressure on us at this point, which I think is a good thing,” said Tanner Groves, who averages 16 points and eight rebounds. “Because we really have nothing to lose.”

Kansas had its first practice in more than a week on Tuesday after the program was paused to navigate coronavirus protocols and for players to isolate.

EWU missed several games during the regular season due to positive tests.

The Eagles had a 10-day pause that thwarted the team’s rhythm, going 2-2 in its next four games before winning 12 of its next 14 .

“It was hard coming out of the (pause), especially for our big guys, who need a little of a push,” Legans said.

“The guards are good to go right away.”