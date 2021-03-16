Menu
Tue., March 16, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at Portland, 3 p.m.
Soccer
High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Mead at Union Stadium, Cheney at Ferris, both 4 p.m.; Gonzaga Prep vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, Central Valley at University, both 6:30.
Swimming
College women: Washington State at NCAA Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C., noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.