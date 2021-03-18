Fire at St. Charles Catholic School in northwest Spokane causes significant damage

A fire at St. Charles Catholic School in northwest Spokane overnight led to extensive damage to the school building.

A Spokane Police officer was parked in the school’s parking lot when he saw signs of the fire and called it in at about 1:30 a.m., said Tour Commander Julie O’Berg.

“He was able to knock on some doors and make the call into the fire department,” O’Berg said.

The parish priest, Esteban Soler, was the only person in residence and was able to get out unharmed, O’Berg said. No one else was injured.

While the school sustained significant damage, the sanctuary was spared, O’Berg said.

The original wing of school building was built in 1950. The fire ravaged most of that original south wing, spreading through the attic.

An additional three wings were built and opened by 1957, including the geodesic dome where the sanctuary is currently housed. There was smoke damage to the middle wing that connects the school and the sanctuary, said Ron Hardin, member of the parish’s finance council.

Luckily, the sanctuary and the large scale works of art by Spokanite Harold Balazs were completely spared.

Hardin said the elementary school at St. Charles have been on a “tremendous rebound” this year under Rev. Soler’s leadership. Soler has continued to make sure the school has a strong focus on not only faith but academic excellence, Hardin said. The approximately 130 students in grades K-8 have been back in person full time for several months.

When it comes to fixing the damage and getting children back in the classroom, it was too early Thursday morning to have a plan in place, Hardin said. However, financially, Hardin said the Parish and the school are in a good spot and are confident in their insurance. Soler said the administration declined to comment at this time.

Firefighters and investigators will be on scene throughout the morning cleaning up, she said. An investigation into the cause of the fire is on going.