Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named first-team All-America by NABC

Seems to be a pattern developing here.

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is 5 for 5 after being named first-team All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Thursday. He has received the same designation from AP, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The same goes for teammates Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs. They’re now 5 for 5 as second-team selections.

The first team has been the same with all five outlets: Kispert, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Baylor’s Jared Butler.

Timme and Suggs were joined on the NABC second team by USC’s Evan Mobley, Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

Kispert, the WCC player of the year, is a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Timme is a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year and Suggs is one of five candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard award.