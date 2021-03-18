Liberty Lake Library allowing ‘grab and go’ visits

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Like other libraries in the region, the Liberty Lake Library is taking steps toward opening to the public again, this time by allowing people inside for up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves or use a computer.

The library opened its doors in a limited fashion on March 7, the same day the Spokane County Library District began the same program in its libraries. Spokane Public Library branches are also open for 30-minute visits, but people must make reservations in advance.

The Liberty Lake Library is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations are not required, but the number allowed inside at one time will be capped at 20, interim library director Jandy Humble said.

“It’s not an appointment,” she said. “You can come in any time. It’s supposed to be grab and go.”

But the library recognizes that not everyone will be comfortable mingling inside a library, Humble said.

“We still are doing curbside for those who don’t feel comfortable coming inside,” she said.

The opening was low key. It was advertised on Facebook and on the city’s reader board.

“We’ve just been telling people as they call in for curbside,” Humble said.

After the first week, Humble called the limited opening a success.

“It’s going well,” she said. “We’ve had about 100 people in a day so far.”

Librarians have been picking out books for people based on specified genres, but Humble knows there’s nothing like strolling down the aisles to pick out a book that looks interesting.

“Everyone has been excited to be able to come in the library and pick out their own books,” she said.

Those stepping inside the library are in for a few changes in addition to requirements for masks and social distancing. The library, including the children’s area, has been reorganized. New furniture has arrived and things have moved. For example, adult fiction is now organized by genre. Humble said members of her staff are leading brief tours to get people up to speed on where everything is.

Patrons have been complying with the mask and social distancing requirements, Humble said.

“Everyone is fine following the rules,” she said.

The one hitch has been that the library has only a single computer available for public use which is, of course, limited to 30 minutes at a time.

“I think that’s going to be our biggest frustration right now for us and those who don’t have a computer,” she said.

The front door has a people counter, and there’s a screen on the wall that has the number of people inside. If the number is 20, visitors are asked to stay outside until someone leaves, Humble said. But she doesn’t expect that to happen often.

“If we reach that, it will be at certain times of day, when we have a rush,” she said.

People are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes, but there’s no one standing by with a timer, she said.

“It is more of an honor system thing,” she said. “We’re not following people around with a whistle to get out.”

As people return to the library, they have started trying to return their books inside as well, Humble said. People are still being asked to return all books and other items to the outside book drop.

“Since we’re quarantining them, we do still collect them outside,” she said.

Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced the state would be moving to Phase 3 reopening status, but Humble said she doesn’t know if that includes any changes to libraries.

“We’re waiting to see what his specific requirements are for Phase 3,” she said.

The library closed to customers March 13, 2020, and the doors have been closed almost exactly a year.

“It feels good to be open,” she said. “Nobody expected it would be a year.”

The staff is excited to welcome people back.

“We’ve been really lonely for the last year,” Humble said. “It’s nice having people roam the stacks and ask us questions. It’s much more personal. It’s definitely lifted our spirits.”

Humble is also looking forward to the day when the library will be able to restart its popular story time sessions. They have continued online, but it’s just not the same, Humble said.

“Story time is boring to do to the camera,” she said. “It’s so much better with kids.”

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com