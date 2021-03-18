Obama’s pick: Gonzaga to win it all

Former President Barack Obama is all in on the Zags this year.

Obama released his tournment bracket Thursday morning and according to it, the last team standing will be the overall No. 1 Gonzaga University Bulldogs.

Obama actually has all four No. 1 seeds - the Zags along with Illinois, Baylor and Michigan - advancing to the Final Four.

The last time the former president picked the winner was 2017, which he predicted North Carolina would take the championship. That year he had picked Gonzaga to lose in the Sweet 16. Instead, they lost in the championship game.

He has the Eastern Washington Eagles losing their first-round matchup against Kansas.

In the women’s tournament, Obama has Baylor defeating Stanford for the crown. He has North Carolina State beating Washington State University in the round of 32, and then Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.