Eastern Washington-Kansas key matchup: Jayhawks’ David McCormack will test Tanner Groves inside

Kansas junior David McCormack’s size and presence can alter games, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

The 6-foot-10 former McDonald’s All-American averages 13 points and 6.1 rebounds and is constantly altering shots.

But when McCormack and the third-seeded Jayhawks (20-8) face 14th-seeded Eastern Washington (16-7) on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Eagles aren’t sure what version of the blue blood’s interior they’ll see.

McCormack returned to the team on Thursday after a recent positive coronavirus test. Fellow forwards Jalen Wilson (12 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and Tristan Enaruna (2.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg) will miss the game due to protocols.

If McCormack is full go and playing his usual minutes, Eastern Washington’s primary big man, 6-9 Tanner Groves (16.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg), will have to avoid foul trouble against the bigger body.

But Kansas coach Bill Self indicated this week that he might be forced to play a smaller brand of basketball against EWU, as all five players on the floor can shoot, including Groves.