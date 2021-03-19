Kansas’ David McCormack arrives in Indy ahead of Eastern Washington game, coach Bill Self says

By Gary Bedore Kansas City Star

Kansas junior basketball forward David McCormack, who had been in COVID-19 quarantine in Lawrence, Kansas, for more than a week, joined his teammates in Indianapolis on Friday morning, KU coach Bill Self confirmed to The Kansas City Star.

McCormack practiced with KU’s team in preparation for Saturday’s first-round NCAA Tournament game against Eastern Washington (10:15 a.m. at Farmers Coliseum), Self told The Star.

if KU wins Saturday, freshman forward Jalen Wilson, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to join the Jayhawks on Monday before their second-round game against either USC or Drake.

Reserve guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, who Self said tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday “after numerous negative tests in a row,” will not be able to join the Jayhawks until Wednesday if they advance to the Sweet 16, Self has said.

Self said Wednesday that Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12, which led to KU dropping out of the Big 12 Tournament prior to a semifinal game versus Texas.

And Self also confirmed McCormack had tested positive for COVID-19 several days before McCormack’s roommate, Enaruna tested positive.

Self on Wednesday commented on McCormack’s possible availability for the Eastern Washington game. The 6-10 junior averages 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.

“How much we can utilize David remains to be seen,” Self said, “just because how he feels and his timing and all those things. You will not be able to count on him for a significant number of minutes I don’t believe on Saturday even though it’d be nice if we could.”

Self summed up McCormack’s availability by saying: “I haven’t focused on anything other than this game. In this game we are focused on being without David and having David is a bonus as opposed to playing through David.”

Self said 6-6 Christian Braun and/or 6-5 Marcus Garrett could play some backup 5-man against Eastern Washington. Self also said 6-7 Tyon Grant-Foster figured to play in the game.

KU players, coaches and support staff members have been tested daily since their arrival in Indianapolis on Monday, a KU official told The Star. Testing will continue daily.