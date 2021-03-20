Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Anton Watson spark Gonzaga rout of Spartans

Corey Kispert

Kispert had another big night behind the arc. The senior wing made five 3-pointers in the opening half. His first bucket inside the arc, naturally, was a three-point play. He finished with six 3-pointers and 23 points and sat out the final 10-plus minutes.

This team is so fun to watch when they move the ball like this. Kispert finishes it off with a 3 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/l3Wc0FAzXz — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 21, 2021

Anton Watson

Watson scored three baskets shortly after checking into the game in the first half. The 6-foot-8 forward did the same thing in the second half with a pair of field goals. The Gonzaga Prep product finished 7 of 7 from the field, scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals.

Watson slides behind the double team and Nembhard slips in the pass to Watson for the two-handed slam pic.twitter.com/7ROEOzoJHE — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 21, 2021

Turning point





Gonzaga threw three good runs at the Spartans in the opening half. We’ll go with the first, a 12-0 spurt that pushed the Zags into a double-digit lead at 22-11. Watson scored the first six points, including a pair of dunks, and Aaron Cook and Kispert drained 3-pointers.