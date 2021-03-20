Cache Reset
Gonzaga basketball

Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Anton Watson spark Gonzaga rout of Spartans

UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Corey Kispert

Kispert had another big night behind the arc. The senior wing made five 3-pointers in the opening half. His first bucket inside the arc, naturally, was a three-point play. He finished with six 3-pointers and 23 points and sat out the final 10-plus minutes.

Anton Watson

Watson scored three baskets shortly after checking into the game in the first half. The 6-foot-8 forward did the same thing in the second half with a pair of field goals. The Gonzaga Prep product finished 7 of 7 from the field, scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals.

Turning point

Gonzaga threw three good runs at the Spartans in the opening half. We’ll go with the first, a 12-0 spurt that pushed the Zags into a double-digit lead at 22-11. Watson scored the first six points, including a pair of dunks, and Aaron Cook and Kispert drained 3-pointers.

