Dustin Wolf freezes Spokane scoring as Everett blanks Chiefs 2-0

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Everett Silvertips are known for their stingy defense and strong goaltending. The long layoff from 2020 to the 2021 season did nothing to ruin that reputation.

Dustin Wolf stopped all 22 shots the Spokane Chiefs fired his way and the Silvertips shut out Spokane 2-0 Saturday in Everett. The Chiefs will play their third game in as many nights Sunday against the Portland Winterhawks.

Despite being shut out, Spokane head coach Adam Maglio was pleased with his team’s effort, especially compared to the season opener Friday in Seattle.

“We were much better than the night before,” he said by phone from Everett. “It was a tight checking game, not a lot of ice. They capitalized on chances and we didn’t.”

It’s hard enough to score on Wolf, Everett’s starter for the third straight year, an NHL draft pick and a World Junior Championship gold medalist. It’s even more difficult when a team only puts 22 shots on net, including just five in both the first and third periods.

Neither team provided much action in the first period, as Everett wasn’t able to gain much traction, either.

Both teams woke up in the second period, with Jacob Wright scoring on a one-timer at 7:26 . Prior to that goal, Cordel Larson had a chance in front of Wolf, but the Everett goaltender denied the opportunity.

Jackson Berezowski redirected a Gianni Fairbrother shot 2:31 into the third period to give Everett some breathing room. It was all the Silvertips needed, as Spokane had trouble finding chances in the Everett zone.

Spokane’s top line of Adam Beckman, Eli Zummack and Larson was on the ice for both of Everett’s goals.

It was a mostly clean game, with Spokane taking two penalties and Everett taking one. Neither team could find the net on the power play.

Berezowski led the way for Everett’s offense, adding an assist to go along with his goal.

Mason Beaupit got the start in net for Spokane, as Campbell Arnold – Friday’s starter in a 4-3 shootout loss to host Seattle – got the night off. Beaupit, who appeared in three games last season, never looked out of place.

“I thought he was really good,” Maglio said. “I thought his rebound control was good and he was tracking the puck well and he used his big body to take up a lot of the net.”

Maglio said Arnold will start Sunday against Portland.

Spokane was without Jack Finley for the second straight night. Finley, who usually plays center between Beckman and Larson on the top line, will be out again Sunday and Maglio said he’s “hopeful” Finley can play next weekend when Spokane returns home.