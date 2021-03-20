Menu
UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, USC at Washington, both 1 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman (DH), noon.
Basketball
College women: NCAA Tournament: (9) Washington State vs. (8) South Florida in Austin, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
College women: Gonzaga, Idaho at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., 8 a.m.
College men: Whitworth at Dual at the Pointe in Moses Lake, 1 p.m.
Soccer
College men: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1:30 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, Idaho at Portland State, both 1 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound (DH), 11 a.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Horse racing, 9 a.m.
