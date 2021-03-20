The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021

Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, USC at Washington, both 1 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman (DH), noon.

Basketball

College women: NCAA Tournament: (9) Washington State vs. (8) South Florida in Austin, Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

College women: Gonzaga, Idaho at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., 8 a.m.

College men: Whitworth at Dual at the Pointe in Moses Lake, 1 p.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 1:30 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, Idaho at Portland State, both 1 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound (DH), 11 a.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Horse racing, 9 a.m.

