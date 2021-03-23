Cache Reset
Two-time All-Big Sky Conference guard Jacob Davison enters NCAA transfer portal

UPDATED: Tue., March 23, 2021

Eastern Washington Eagles guard Jacob Davison (10) drives the ball against Idaho State Bengals center Brayden Parker (25) during the first half of a college basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021, Reese Court in Cheney, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

One of Eastern Washington’s most electrifying players is leaving the program.

Two-time All-Big Sky Conference guard Jacob Davison recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, shortly before head coach Shantay Legans accepted the same position at the University of Portland on Monday.

An acrobatic dunker and long-range shooter, the 6-foot-5 guard from Long Beach, California averaged nearly 17 points a game between his sophomore and junior seasons.

But Davison, the Big Sky Conference’s preseason Most Valuable Player this past season, saw his playing time decrease dramatically during the Eagles’ recent run to the NCAA Tournament when EWU changed its approach defensively.

Davison was also battling a major hip injury, but still scored a game-high 18 points in his final game at Reese Court earlier this month, a 76-62 win over Idaho State.

He will get an additional senior year because the 2020-2021 season did count against a player’s eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

