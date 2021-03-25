Business beat

Nonprofit

Partnering for Progress, or P4P, has names Angie Smith, Paige Lawson, Byron Gega and Garry Morgan to its board of directors. Smith has volunteered on P4P’s health committee for three years and currently works as a health care quality analyst at Providence Healthcare. Lawson is community relations coordinator at Numerica Credit Union, where she oversees the company’s sponsorships and charitable giving. Gega is a financial consultant with Cariboo Wealth Advisors. Morgan is a Spokane resident and professor emeritus of intercultural studies at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. P4P is a Spokane-based nonprofit that works in rural Kenya to improve health, education, water, sanitation and economic development.

Engineering

Civil and structural engineering firm, DCI Engineers has announced several recent promotions and leadership changes. Principal engineer Craig Crowley, of Spokane, has been chosen as the firm’s chief operating officer. At its Spokane offices, Kelly Andersen has been promoted to associate principal, and Colby Litzenberger, Chris Ferrera and Matt Gibb have been promoted to associate. Andersen has worked on a variety of project types while at the firm, such as higher education, multifamily housing and office/retail, and her work will now include regional business development efforts . Her past work includes the Coeur d’Alene High School modernization and addition, Gonzaga University Integrated Science and Engineering Building and the North Idaho College Wellness and Recreation Center. Litzenberger’s previous projects include Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Mead Performing Arts and Union Stadium, Franklin Elementary School, the Airway Heights Recreation Center and the Marimn Health Recreation Center. Ferrera’s past local work includes 1st Avenue Mixed-Use, Spokane Convention Center expansion, WSU Museum of Art sxpansion. Gibb’s past local work includes the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, Spokane International Airport rental car facility upgrade and North Idaho College Student Recreation Center.

Honors

The Spokane County Bar Association has selected Scott Mason as the recipient of the Smithmoore P. Myers Professionalism Award. Mason retired last year after a long career as a defense attorney and previously managing the Spokane County Counsel for Defense.

The Spokane Public Facilities District has announced the Spokane Arena, First Interstate Center for the Arts and Spokane Convention Center have achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for achieving stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facilities under GBAC STAR guidance and standards. The venues were required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment to emergency preparedness and response measures. GBAC is a division of ISSA, an international trade association for the cleaning industry headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.