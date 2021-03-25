Gardening: Transplant shrubs in spring while dormant

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Mother Nature seems to be teasing us this spring with just enough days of mid-60s weather to get our attention but is leaving us time to move plants around in the garden.

When plants are dormant, they are easy to dig up and move to new places in the garden. The only ones you don’t want to move now are those that will bloom this spring. They can be moved after they finish blooming or in fall. Peonies, iris, spring bulbs, daylilies and poppies are particularly sensitive to moving this time of year so leave them until fall. Dormant shrubs including conifers can also be moved now although spring bloomers might lose some of their blooms. They are better left until the fall.

When moving any plant, prepare the new hole before you dig up the plant you are moving. The plant can then be quickly transferred reducing the chances of the small hair roots drying out in between holes.

In general, plant roots often stay within a foot of the soil surface and spread out from the plant at least a couple of feet. Even large shrubs and small trees will keep their root systems within 12 to 18 inches of the surface. This means you are trying to dig a shallow hole under the root system. Before digging up plants, water them well so the soil will cling to the roots.

Once the plant is moved, water it well to settle the soil and eliminate air pockets that can dry roots.

To dig up a small plant, clear the mulch and debris from around the plant so you can see where the stems are. Cut a circle around the plant with a shovel about 8 inches outside the stems. Using the shovel, work your way around the root ball gently, prying it out. You will hear small roots breaking, but that is OK. Transfer it immediately to its new home and back fill the soil mixed with a little compost.

Moving a large plant or shrub takes a bit more effort and planning. Clear out around the plant and then begin cutting a circle about 18 inches out from the stems and work your way in from there. As you dig, notice where you encounter small fibrous roots and leave them in place. Next start digging under the roots you left and watch for larger roots. Cut these roots as long as you can with pruners or a small saw.

Once you are under the bottom of the root ball, gently start prying it up to loosen it. Cut any roots you encounter. If the root ball starts falling apart, don’t worry about it. If you left lots of roots, it should be fine. Once it is free, replant it with water running into the hole as you backfill the dirt. Backfill the hole around the plant with the same soil, skipping any amendments. Most shrubs don’t need them. Tamp the root ball gently to compact the soil.