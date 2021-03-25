Mt. Spokane ‘did everything they could do’ in Greater Spokane League season finale

There’s nothing routine about high school sports this year. Except maybe Mt. Spokane volleyball winning its last set of the season.

It’s not what the Wildcats would have hoped for – a third consecutive state championship. It won’t even go in the books as a league title, as the Greater Spokane League has decided to not crown champions in this truncated, COVID-19 impacted season.

But it did end with a win all the same.

Teila Allen had 16 kills and the Wildcats swept visiting Gonzaga Prep 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 to win the “season finale” of the league’s culminating event on Thursday.

“We did everything we could do,” Mt. Spokane first-year coach Laurie Quigley said. “The girls did everything they could. It meant something to them, it was still important.

“Everything we talked about (after the game) was that we were so thankful to have this time with each other.”

Tia Allen, who’s orally committed to Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, leaves the program as a two-time state champ and the 2019 state player of the year.

“I don’t even know what to say about Tia,” Quigley said. “She was obviously a huge leader for us on the floor and off. She’s just a great kid.”

Mt. Spokane (12-0) rattled off nine straight points in the second set to coast and go two sets up. The Bullpups (9-3) rebounded in the third game and led 15-12 on a Jacyn Bamis kill.

“(Gonzaga Prep) played hard,” Quigley said. “It was a good match and they have some hitters who played really well.”

Bamis, who’s headed to Clemson in the fall, had a block to tie it at 19, but junior Teila Allen won the next point with a hard cross-court kill.

Tia Allen finished the last two points with spikes.

Bailey Benson led G-Prep with nine kills and 10 digs.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: The Panthers (8-3) swept the visiting Bears (4-8) in the “third-place” match. Details were unavailable.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 2: Maya Eastlund had 15 kills, Katie Kenlein racked up 44 assists and five blocks and the Tigers (5-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (4-8) 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12. Summer Felton had 13 kills for Ferris.

Cheney 3, University 1: Avery Stark had 18 kills with three blocks and the visiting Blackhawks (4-8) defeated the Titans (1-11) 14-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13. Sara Graham added 20 assists for Cheney.

2A

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Mikayla Uhlenkott racked up 12 kills and four aces and the Greyhounds (10-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (8-2) in a the GSL 2A “season finale.” Keleigh Myers added 17 assists and two blocks for Pullman. Chloe Flerchinger had seven kills for Shadle Park.