Police ask for help identifying suspect in St. Charles burglary and arson

The fire that devastated St. Charles Church and school last week is being investigated as a burglary and arson, police said Thursday.

The Spokane Police Department released photos and surveillance footage of a male suspect on Thursday in hopes the public could help identify the man.

The fire started just after 1:30 a.m. March 18.

Spokane police Officer Derek Jones was in the church parking lot and noticed flames coming through a window, the police department said.

Jones called for fire crews and began banging on windows to make sure no one was inside. The Rev. Esteban Soler was awoken by the noise and was able to get out of the building safely.

After the fire was lit, the suspect walked around nearby neighborhoods tearing up and burning a Bible, police said.

Pieces of the Bible were found on and in multiple vehicles on the 2300 block of West Rockwell Avenue and the 2600 block of West Lacrosse Avenue.

Police asked area residents to check any surveillance cameras to see if the suspect appears between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. March 18. Any items found on or in vehicles in the area that night, especially Bible pages or related items, are also of interest to police.

The suspect was wearing a gray-and-purple respirator, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 2021-20042583.

Since the fire, students at St. Charles have moved to virtual learning, Principal Heather Schlaich said. The school does not have a plan for when it will be able to begin construction and reopen, Schlaich said.

“We really don’t know; we’re still meeting for insurance,” Schlaich said. “It’s a big claim, so it’s a long process.”

The transition back to virtual learning is particularly difficult for St. Charles because the school has been in person for the entire school year, Schlaich said.

The past week has been spent “just trying to get it all organized and make sure our teachers and kids have what they need; they’re No. 1.”

Since the fire, Schlaich said administration members from other schools and churches have reached out.

“We have really, really appreciated just the outpouring of support from the community,” Schlaich said. “Jesus lives in our school, and it’s very apparent that our community is supportive.”

The school still plans to hold its upcoming “Saints and Scholars Gala” outside of the school in a tent next month, Schlaich said.

The school building is still off limits, in part due to asbestos that will have to be cleaned up before entry, Schlaich said.

Community members who want to support the school can donate online or simply include St. Charles in their prayers, Schlaich said.

“Right now, lots of prayers would be great,” Schlaich said. “That we can get our kids back in person as soon as possible.”