College baseball: Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo breaks on-base record in loss at Arizona State

From staff reports

From staff reports

Kyle Manzardo’s intentional walk in the ninth inning Saturday set a Washington State record with 43 consecutive games reaching base, but No. 16 Arizona State held on for a 5-4 Pac-12 win in Phoenix.

Jack Moss singled to drive in Kai Murphy with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth. A fielding error in the outfield allowed Hunter Haas to score the go-ahead run for the Sun Devils (14-5, 3-2).

Justin Van De Brake’s two-run double capped a four-run sixth and gave WSU (12-7, 1-4) a 4-3 lead. Van De Brake and Jacob McKeon had three hits apiece.

Loyola Marymount 8, Gonzaga 4: The Lions (9-12, 2-3 West Coast Conference) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Bulldogs (12-10, 3-2) in Los Angeles.

Guthrie Morrison paced Gonzaga with a 4-for-5 performance, including a pair of doubles. Tommy Delgado hit a two-run double to give the Lions a 4-3 lead in the seventh.