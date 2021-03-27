College baseball: Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo breaks on-base record in loss at Arizona State
UPDATED: Sat., March 27, 2021
From staff reports
Kyle Manzardo’s intentional walk in the ninth inning Saturday set a Washington State record with 43 consecutive games reaching base, but No. 16 Arizona State held on for a 5-4 Pac-12 win in Phoenix.
Jack Moss singled to drive in Kai Murphy with the tying run in the bottom of the eighth. A fielding error in the outfield allowed Hunter Haas to score the go-ahead run for the Sun Devils (14-5, 3-2).
Justin Van De Brake’s two-run double capped a four-run sixth and gave WSU (12-7, 1-4) a 4-3 lead. Van De Brake and Jacob McKeon had three hits apiece.
Loyola Marymount 8, Gonzaga 4: The Lions (9-12, 2-3 West Coast Conference) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Bulldogs (12-10, 3-2) in Los Angeles.
Guthrie Morrison paced Gonzaga with a 4-for-5 performance, including a pair of doubles. Tommy Delgado hit a two-run double to give the Lions a 4-3 lead in the seventh.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.