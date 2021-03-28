Area roundup: No. 16 Arizona State baseball completes sweep of Washington State

From staff reports

No. 16 Arizona State scored four runs in the first inning, and three Sun Devils pitchers held Washington State to two hits in a 9-0 victory in a Pac-12 Conference baseball game in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jacob McKeon and Jack Smith each went 1 for 3 for WSU (12-8, 1-5 Pac-12), which suffered its fourth consecutive defeat.

Kai Murphy capped the four-run first with an RBI single, and he sparked a four-run outburst in the sixth with a run-scoring double for Arizona State (15-5, 4-2).

ASU’s Justin Fall struck out five and gave up two hits in 62/3 innings on the mound to improve to 3-1.

Gonzaga 14, Loyola Marymount 2: Mason Marenco was 4 for 5 with a pair of RBI, and Gonzaga rapped out 18 hits in the West Coast Conference win.

Ernie Yake and Brett Harris each collected three hits and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-2 WCC). Stephen Lund added two hits and two RBI.

Harris’ two-run double highlighted a five-run second inning that pushed GU’s lead to 7-0.

Alec Gomez pitched four innings of scoreless relief to improve to 3-0.

LMU (9-13, 2-4) had 14 hits but left 12 runners on base.

College volleyball

Utah 3, Washington State 0: Dani Drews and Kenzie Koerber compiled 16 and 15 kills, respectively, and 12th-ranked Utah cruised to a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory over the No. 13 Cougars in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Madelyn Robinson added nine kills and three blocks, and setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 40 assists for the Utes (13-4 Pac-12).

Argentine Ung powered WSU (10-3) with 10 kills, and Penny Tusa and Jasmine Martin each contributed with nine. Hannah Pukis had 29 assists, and Tusa had a match-high 10 digs.

WSU had a chance to even the match at the tail end of the second game. Ung’s kill evened the score at 25-25, but Utah responded with a Drews kill before securing the game on a Pukis hitting error.

The Cougars trailed 11-10 in the third game before Utah reeled off six straight points to take control.