Lexie Hull’s Rose Basketball Club wins inaugural Unrivaled 3x3 championship

Lexie Hull #10 of Rose dribbles the ball against Rhyne Howard #10 of the Vinyl during the first quarter of the championship game of the inaugural season of Unrivaled at Wayfair Arena on March 17, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Getty Images)

From staff reports

Lexie Hull knows what it’s like to win a title.

She was a Washington state champion at Central Valley High, then a college champ at Stanford.

Now Hull can add a professional trophy to her cabinet.

Hull’s Rose Basketball Club beat Vinyl 62-54 on Monday to win the inaugural Unrivaled 3x3 league championship in Medley, Florida.

Brittney Sykes led the way with 21 points, Azura Stevens had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Chelsea Gray had 18 points and eight assists.

Hull had one assist off the bench and played a supporting role this season. She averaged 6.4 points in 14 games.

The league, founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, aimed to create an option for players to earn higher wages without having to travel overseas during the offseason. The average salary of more than $220,000 per player is close to the maximum base salary in the WNBA.

Hull will begin her quest for a WNBA title with the Indiana Fever when the season begins on May 16. With star guard Caitlin Clark, the Fever are among favorites to win the title.