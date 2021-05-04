Police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Police are asking citizens to keep an eye out for an 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Gordon Mann left his house in a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with Washington state license plate C08278U, police learned from a caller around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the release said.

Mann was last seen wearing a gray and brown T-shirt with a large fish on the back . He was also wearing cargo shorts and slippers. Before he left, Mann said he was going to a friend’s house in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. Due to Mann’s mental state, his family does not believe he will be able to find his friend’s house.

In issuing the Silver Alert, police ask anyone who sees Mann or his vehicle to call Crime Check at 456-2233, reference No. 2021-20071034.