Spokane Indians
Sports >  Spokane Indians

Spokane Indians pregame: Chris McMahon makes first start for Indians against Eugene

UPDATED: Wed., May 5, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The Spokane Indians (0-1) host the Eugene Emeralds (1-0) in the second of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Chris McMahon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

McMahon is making his professional debut tonight. The right-hander was a second-round pick by the Rockies in the 2020 MLB Draft. In his junior season at Miami, McMahon went 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and a 7.60 strikeout to walk ratio before the shutdown.

Emeralds: RHP Kai Wei Teng (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Opposing hitters are likely glad to have missed the 2020 season against Teng. In 2019, the righty went 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA with Cedar Rapids. Then before the trade deadline, the Twins dealt him to the Giants, where he finished 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts for Augusta.

Lineup

1) Diaz-2B

2) Schunk-3B

3) Maciver-C

4) Doyle-CF

5) Toglia-1B

6) Decolati-DH

7) Cresto-LF

8) Harris-RF

9) Blomgren-SS

Weather

First pitch – Partly cloudy, 72. Final out – Cloudy, 61.

Player to watch

CF Brenton Doyle: Doyle is the No. 6 prospect in the Rockies organization and is coming off a 1 for 4 night. With Grand Junction in 2019, the outfielder led the Pioneer League with a .383 average with eight homers and 33 RBIs.

Last game

Eugene hit four home runs during the middle innings, running up a seven-run lead, and the Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 9-5 in the High-A West season opener at Avista Stadium.

The Indians blasted three solo home runs – by Jack Blomgren, Michael Toglia and John Cresto – but it wasn’t enough.

Indians starter Helcris Olivarez, the Colorado Rockies’ No. 7 prospect, was done after four innings. He allowed three runs – all solo homers – and six hits and a walk with three strikeouts on 77 pitches, 45 for strikes.

