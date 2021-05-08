Ex-Washington State receiver Jamire Calvin commits to Mississippi State, reuniting with Mike Leach

Mike Leach has secured another commitment from Jamire Calvin – this time as the head coach at Mississippi State.

Nearly three months after entering the NCAA transfer portal, the former Washington State wide receiver announced Saturday night he was committing to Mississippi State, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Sorry for the wait,” Calvin posted on Twitter, along with a photoshopped graphic of the receiver wearing a maroon Bulldogs uniform with the No. 6.

Sorry For The Wait. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BAqBddFzEx — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) May 9, 2021

Leach and his WSU staff won a major recruiting battle with Nebraska to land Calvin’s services in 2017 and the Southern California native immediately became a part of the Cougars’ receivers rotation, hauling in 75 passes for 797 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons playing in the Air Raid offense.

Multiple offseason injuries sidelined Calvin for the entirety of the 2019 season, and Leach left the Cougars to accept the job at Mississippi State in January 2020, bringing most of his offensive assistants, including inside receivers coach Dave Nichol – another essential member of Calvin’s recruitment to WSU.

Calvin, a former four-star prospect, earned a starting role with new Cougars coach Nick Rolovich, but as an outside Z-receiver as opposed to the Y-slot position he played under Leach. Still, Calvin was able to have some success in Rolovich’s run-and-shoot, catching 17 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown during the four-game 2020 season.

Earning a starting role in Starkville could come with challenges for Calvin. The Bulldogs return each of their seven leading wide receivers from last season and 10 of their top 11. Slot receiver Jaden Walley led the team with 52 catches and 718 yards, while Austin Williams was third with 43 catches and 372 yards.