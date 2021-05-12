Baseball

High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m.

College: NWC Tournament in Forest Grove, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Pacific, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.

High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at University, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, East Valley at Pullman, Rogers at North Central, Othello at Shadle Park all at 4 p.m.

Soccer

High school: GSL: Rogers vs. Shadle Park, Pullman vs. North Central, both at 3:30 p.m., both at Dwight Merkel; East Valley at Othello, 4.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.; North Idaho at Yakima Valley (DH), 2.

High school: GSL: University at Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.

Track and field

College: Big Sky Multievents in Ogden, Utah, 9 a.m. NWC Championships in Forest Grove, Oregon, 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.