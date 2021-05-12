Menu
UPDATED: Wed., May 12, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 7:05 p.m.
College: NWC Tournament in Forest Grove, Oregon: Whitworth vs. Pacific, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.
High school: GSL: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at University, Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, East Valley at Pullman, Rogers at North Central, Othello at Shadle Park all at 4 p.m.
Soccer
High school: GSL: Rogers vs. Shadle Park, Pullman vs. North Central, both at 3:30 p.m., both at Dwight Merkel; East Valley at Othello, 4.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend (DH), 1 p.m.; North Idaho at Yakima Valley (DH), 2.
High school: GSL: University at Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: Big Sky Multievents in Ogden, Utah, 9 a.m. NWC Championships in Forest Grove, Oregon, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
