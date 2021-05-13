Arts Wrap: Spokane Symphony, Zuill Bailey and two new piano albums

Next up in the “@Home” spring concert series, the Spokane Symphony will explore art and science with “Concert 4: Painting With Music, Words, Light.” The musical program includes Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 6 in D major, “Le Matin,” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” arranged for brass by Michael Allen.

Between pieces, Music Director James Lowe will discuss the science of light and the sky with Anya Rasmussen, WSU physics teaching assistant, and light creating effects in the visual arts with a local art historian.

Lastly, the program will feature Chris Cook, Spokane poet laureate and orchestra trumpeter, reading Emily Dickinson’s “There Is a Certain Slant of Light.” The concert will become available for streaming on Friday. Cost: $25 per household for individual concerts or $100 for the series. For information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call (509) 624-1200.

Zuill Bailey to record Bach Cello Suites

Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey will record J.S. Bach’s Suites for Unaccompanied Cello in St. John’s Cathedral this week in collaboration with Hamilton Studios.

The specially produced video recording sessions celebrate the international release of Bailey’s latest album, a Direct Stream Digital or “Super Audio CD” recording of the Bach Cello Suites on the Octave Records label.

Bailey will give two sold-out performances of J.S. Bach’s Complete Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello at 7 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday. The concerts will take place at Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. For information, visit nwbachfest.com or call (509) 326-4942.

UI associate professor releases two new piano albums

Roger McVey, associate professor of piano at the University of Idaho, has released two new albums. “Mavericks” features works by Libby Larsen and Marc Mellits commissioned by McVey and two pieces by Wynn-Anne Rossi and Paul Schoenfield, which have never before been recorded.

“I’m so excited to share this incredible music and make it available to a wider audience,” McVey said in a news release.

The second album, “Music From Other Places,” will feature pieces by Harry T. Burleigh, Eric Ewazen, Caroline Shaw and Chick Corea. “Mavericks” and “Music From Other Places” are available through Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify among others. For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/music.