From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob S. Calder and Caroline E. G. Hammett, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Whittaker and Taylor M. Wilkins, both of Spokane.

Dereck H. Tonasket and Hailey M. Lundblad, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Cory M. Macarty and Olivia K. Stegeman, both of Phoenix.

Kip A. Erickson and Michelle D. Trembath, both of Deer Park.

Jordan M. Sains and Natalie M. Koch, both of Spokane.

Colton J. Svir and Tiana J. Cates, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Kay Manes, money claimed owed.

Joseph Lachnit, et al., v. Teresa E. Myers, et al., medical malpractice.

Jacob R. Goddard v. Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Bradley J. and Sydney K.

Fuller, Linda J. and Albert, Jr.

Conley, Amber L. and Joshua K.

Lake, Tessa K. and Cody

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D.Clarke III

Tyler T. Michels, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of three counts of solicitation to manufacture a controlled substance.

Cory D. Lozano, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Tredone M. J. Winborne, 26; 17 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Luke R. Whipple, 32; $50 restitution, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment.

Thomas J. Felch, 30; $50 restitution, 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment.

Nathan K. Berggren, 25; 270 days in jail with credit given for 270 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Holly L. Forney, 32; one day in jail, reckless driving and hit/run unattended property.

Christian R. Grant, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Steven J. Warner, 68; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Matthew Antush

Shawn P. Johnson, 34; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

Kristine E. Lamping, 25; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Charles L. Le Bret, 53; 270 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and hit/run unattended property.

Randy B. Lepire, 31; 90 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft.

Kaliah M. Oszman, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, second-degree driving with suspended license.

Bobby C. Owens, 45; 13 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Brandy L. Walker, 37; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Damen J. Banning, 43; 90 days in jail with 33 days converted to electronic-home monitoring and credit given for 57 days served, third-degree theft and first-degree driving with suspended license.

Thomas W. Everitt, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Judge Aimee N. Mauer

Dane R. Humes, 49; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.

Kristi K. McDowell, 43; 156 days in jail with credit given for 156 days served, 12 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Ibrahim M. Rabia Alayouf, 52; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Skyler J. White, 18; 32 days in jail with credit given for two days served and 30 days converted to electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, hit/run unattended property, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Duane A. Yarnell, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Joseph O. Sabir, 34; $270 restitution, 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jennifer R. Powell Hicks, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, third-degree driving with suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Laken B. Young, 18; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to minor driving while intoxicated.

Drake X. Violette, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler C. Zierlein, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

James G. Forkner, 24; $300 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brian J. Lewis, 39; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Jessica M. Pluid, 34; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Martel L. Toliver Steward, 30; 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Edmund D. Gowin, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Bryson S. Hiestand, 23; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Patrick J. Mackey, 18; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.