GSL championships roundup: Brandon Huynh’s golden goal lifts North Central over Othello in GSL 2A title game

Brandon Huynh scored on a breakaway 4 minutes into overtime and visiting North Central (8-2) beat Othello 1-0 in the East Region 2A boys soccer championship game on Saturday.

Elijah LaRue cleared a ball down the line after a corner kick. Nafea Nafea found the streaking Huynh, who had split the Othello center backs. Huynh slotted it low to the back post for the winner.

NC’s Jason Kruse made a save on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in regulation to preserve the shutout. Kruse finished with five saves and Brylie Bevins had three for NC.

Erik Sandoval made seven saves for Othello (8-2).

Baseball

Andre Garza came in with one out in the first inning and went the rest of the way, striking out eight as visiting Othello (9-5) upset Pullman) 4-3 in the 2A East Region championship game.

Chon Sauceda went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Isaiah Alegria knocked in two for Othello.

Oak Held homered and Carson Coulter went 2 for 4 with a run for Pullman (13-1).

Track and field

North Central boys (145.5) edged West Valley (141.5) for the 2A championship at West Valley. Shadle Park placed third (104).

NC’s only individual winner was Zach Staley in the 400 meters (52.90 seconds). WV’s Keenan Kuntz won the 100 (10.97) and the 200 (22.31). Shadle’s Marcus Lemon won the 800 (2:01.65) and 1,600 (4:23.26).

Shadle Park girls (157) finished first, outpacing East Valley (137), North Central (133) and Pullman (131).

Shadle’s Kyleigh Archer won the 100 (12.81), 200 (26.83), 400 (1:02.09), and long jump (17 feet, ½ inch). East Valley’s Hope Harrington won the discus (110-3) and javelin (111-5).

Pullman’s Nicole Avery won the 100 and 300 hurdles (16.91, 49.59).

Two-time state Gatorade track and field athlete of the year Allie Janke of North Central won the 1,600 (4:52.49) and 3,200 (10:33.23).

Tennis

4A/3A girls at Mead: Singles: Championship-Sophie Koehler (Mead) def. Gretchen Drews (University) 6-3, 6-2. Third/fourth-Joy Clark (Mt. Spokane) def. Juliet McFarland (Gonzaga Prep) 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Championship-Hailey Hegwer/MaKenna Green (MtS) def. Kate Palalek/Carly Walton (GP) 6-4, 6-3. Third/fourth-Savannah Crisp/Marie Loroz (GP) def. Katie Winter/Kalle Shelby (Central Valley) 6-2, 6-4.

2A boys at East Valley: Singles: Championship-Jay Sahaym (Pullman) def. Ravi Lin (Pul) 6-2, 7-5. Third/fourth-Aaron Villareal (Othello) def. Corey Phout (East Valley). Doubles: Championship-Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Vijay Lin/Om Sahaym (Pul) 6-2, 6-3.

2A girls at Shadle Park: Singles: Championship-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Tiffany Phout (EV) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Championship-Audrey Pitzer/Addison Hawes (Pul) def. Julissa Cantu/Maciah Tovar (Oth) 6-2, 6-2.