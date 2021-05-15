The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 85° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Baseball

High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 1:05 p.m.

College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.; Washington State at USC, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon. NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Pac-12 Championships in Gold River, California, 9:15 a.m.

Softball

College: NWAC: Yakima Valley at North Idaho (DH), 2 p.m.

Track and field

College: Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles, 1:15 p.m. Gonzaga at Portland Distance Carnival in Sherwood, Oregon, 7:10 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.