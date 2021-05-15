Menu
Sat., May 15, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Spokane vs. Vancouver in Hillsboro, Oregon, 1:05 p.m.
College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.; Washington State at USC, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon. NWAC: Big Bend vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Pac-12 Championships in Gold River, California, 9:15 a.m.
Softball
College: NWAC: Yakima Valley at North Idaho (DH), 2 p.m.
Track and field
College: Pac-12 Championships in Los Angeles, 1:15 p.m. Gonzaga at Portland Distance Carnival in Sherwood, Oregon, 7:10 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
