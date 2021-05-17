Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tie the knot
UPDATED: Mon., May 17, 2021
NEW YORK — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.
A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t not clear when the wedding took place.
“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.
Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.
Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.
