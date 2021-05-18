Man arrested on suspicion of choking two people had assault charges filed against him two days prior

A man arrested on suspicion of choking his girlfriend and her father had charges filed in a separate assault case only two days before his most recent arrest, according to court records.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, multiple 911 callers reported yelling, screaming and what sounded like a physical fight near 500 East Queen Avenue, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers arrived and found a shirtless Curtis Shonberg, 26, in the front yard of the address. He was “extremely confrontational with officers,” and talked about fighting police, the release said. Shonberg began “advancing” on officers who used a less lethal force option to detain him, the release said.

Shonberg was arrested on suspicion of a felony no contact order violation, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly choking both his girlfriend and her father, the release said.

Two days prior to Shonberg’s latest arrest, he was charged with allegedly assaulting someone with a deadly weapon and harassment with threats to kill, according to court records. The trial in that case is scheduled for June 28.

In the case stemming from Tuesday’s 911 call, Shonberg had his first appearance Tuesday afternoon and a trial date had not yet been set, according to court documents.