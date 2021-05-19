Baseball

High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris, University at Shadle Park, both 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris, 5:30 p.m.; Rogers at Clarkston, 6.

Gymnastics

High school: Shadle Park, Rogers, Mt. Spokane, Lewis and Clark, University at Mead Gymnastics Center, 6 p.m.

Slow-pitch softball

High school: Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, University at Ferris, North Central at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at East Valley, Shadle Park at Mead, Rogers at Lewis and Clark, all 4 p.m.

Wrestling

High school boys: GSL: Shadle Park, Rogers, Clarkston at East Valley; West Valley, Pullman, North Central at Othello, both 6 p.m.; Lewis and Clark, Ferris, Central Valley at University, 6:30.

High school girls: GSL: Cheney, Mt. Spokane at Mead, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.