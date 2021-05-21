Area roundup: Early offense lifts Gonzaga baseball past San Francisco

From staff reports

Ernie Yake hit a leadoff home run as Gonzaga scored all of its runs in the first inning en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting San Francisco on Friday at Patterson Baseball Complex.

Andrew Orzel and Guthrie Morrison also drove in runs for the Zags (31-14, 18-4 West Coast Conference). Alek Jacob struck out six and gave up five hits in seven innings to earn his seventh win of the year. Jordan Vujovich hit a homer for the Dons (22-28, 15-10)

College softball

Gabbie Plain allowed two hits with eight strikeouts to lead sixth-ranked Washington to a 3-0 NCAA regional victory over Portland State in Seattle.

UW (42-11) face Michigan on Saturday for a spot in the regional title round.