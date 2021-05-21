Area roundup: Early offense lifts Gonzaga baseball past San Francisco
UPDATED: Fri., May 21, 2021
Ernie Yake hit a leadoff home run as Gonzaga scored all of its runs in the first inning en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting San Francisco on Friday at Patterson Baseball Complex.
Andrew Orzel and Guthrie Morrison also drove in runs for the Zags (31-14, 18-4 West Coast Conference). Alek Jacob struck out six and gave up five hits in seven innings to earn his seventh win of the year. Jordan Vujovich hit a homer for the Dons (22-28, 15-10)
College softball
Gabbie Plain allowed two hits with eight strikeouts to lead sixth-ranked Washington to a 3-0 NCAA regional victory over Portland State in Seattle.
UW (42-11) face Michigan on Saturday for a spot in the regional title round.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.