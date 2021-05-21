The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

Downtown Spokane Partnership holding ribbon cutting ceremony for Cosmic Cowboy Grill

UPDATED: Fri., May 21, 2021

By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

The Downtown Spokane Partnership is holding a grand opening celebration for Cosmic Cowboy Grill at River Park Square.

Although Cosmic Cowboy Grill held a soft opening in January of last year, the pandemic temporarily paused the restaurant’s operations. Since then, Cosmic Cowboy Grill has been able to recall its staff and reopen for business.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the restaurant will be at noon Monday at 822 W. Main Ave.

The restaurant will be giving away gift cards and other prizes at the ceremony. Cosmic Cowboy Grill is donating 10% of sale proceeds Monday to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

