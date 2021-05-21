The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., May 21, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 3 p.m. WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: North Central at West Valley, 4 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: North Central at West Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Football

Indoor Football League: Spokane at Massachusetts, 4:05 p.m.

Soccer

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, noon.

Softball

College: NCAA Regional in Seattle: Washington vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), noon.

Wrestling

High school girls: GSL: West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston; Rogers, Mead at Othello, both 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

