UPDATED: Fri., May 21, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 3 p.m. WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), 1 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: North Central at West Valley, 4 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: North Central at West Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Indoor Football League: Spokane at Massachusetts, 4:05 p.m.
Soccer
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, noon.
Softball
College: NCAA Regional in Seattle: Washington vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.. NWAC: Treasure Valley vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC (DH), noon.
Wrestling
High school girls: GSL: West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston; Rogers, Mead at Othello, both 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
