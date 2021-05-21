From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ian B. May and Kayla M. Fix, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Martin J. Steele and Kelly R. Sebold, both of Pullman.

Brian R. Watson and Jennifer V. Watson, both of Liberty Lake.

Benjamin N. Blair and Kacie L. Bramell, both of Spokane.

Tomas A. Enquist and Kayla M. Brown, both of Spokane.

Eduard V. Maksimov, of Worley and Mariia Bobu, of Post Falls.

Maxwell S. Katzarski and Courtney L. Sampson, both of Spokane.

Jordan P. Caudill and Jessica J. Dringman, both of Spokane.

Riley W. Johannes, of Spokane, and Hannah D. Fields, of Spokane Valley.

Cooper W. Mills and Madison C. Brown, both of Colbert.

Nicholas W. Hill and Savannah N. Greene, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Pfeffer and Emma J. Kost, both of Spokane.

Kenneth W. Cross and Sanjivani M. Schrader, both of Spokane.

Vilas A. Bell, of Post Falls, and Mary E. Moore, of Moscow, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shari Lippincott v. Ricky A. Zier, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jessica M. Lawrence, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Alicia L. Stillar, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Thomas K. Dolan, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sukhdev Singh, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Craig A. Marjaniemi, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Shonica L. Segraves, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Shanyn Wasem, et al., v. 514 Hastings LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Larry Hodgson, money claimed owed.

Katie L. Jones v. JRD Spokane LLC, et al., complaint for negligence.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Noble, Christopher and Chrissie

Presnell, Larry L., Jr. and Jennifer B.

Pinckney, Kenneth A., Jr., and April D.

Whanger, Carmen and James

Bunting, Kurt J. and Gunnerson, Rena M.

Colean, Tyler A. and Cheri

Legal separations granted

Davis, Chelsea A. and Justin P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

William R. Kelly, 28; 17.5 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Jaccob C. Wallwork, 27; restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Beth A. Morris, 36; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jaycee Boldra, 24; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Brad S. Chapin, 52; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

James R. Dubeau, 35; $50 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree attempted trafficking.

Michael S. McCarthy, 38; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Ryan D. Howard, 33; $15 fine, 364 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 36.5 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.5 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Braiden L. Widner, 21; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kyle R. Craig, 27; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 157 days served, 29.95 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Daniel C. O’Connor, 35; 46 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael J. Panessa, 56; 40 days electronic-home monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Robert W. Macri, 50; two days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

James L. Robertson, 58; $300 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

James D. Sheline, 51; four days in jail, telephone harassment and no-contact order violation.