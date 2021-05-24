From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander G. Ashton and Hannah B. Welzbacker, both of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Shawn R. Epler and Veronica I. Germanovich, both of Colbert.

Stephen C. Davis and Victoria R. Tuchek, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron R. Hegwald and Courtney N. Crace, both of Deer Park.

Neil A. Griest and Jennifer M. Kieffer, both of Spokane.

Ian J. James and Maxine Turner, both of Spokane.

Emily J. Helfer and Natalia C. Zornosa Zuluaga, both of Big Sky, Mont.

Christopher J. K. Washington and Amanda D. Green, both of Airway Heights.

Scott M. Reed and Courtney L. Ramsey, both of Spokane.

Innessa K. Sipko and Erik V. Romanyuk, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Square LLC v. Jared L. Ellery, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Widmayer, Sarah R. and Scott P.

Forrest, Jamie M. and Richard R.

Przybilski, Michael L. and Dent, Cheyanne H.

McDonald, Autumn M. and Ellis, Benjamin L.

Porter, Natashia L. and Albert E.

Fierro, Serena A. S. and Beverly, Justin M.

Dutton, James G. and Tammie B.

Legal separations granted

Christopherson, Raeann and Ronald R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Noel C. Richards, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Christopher L. Bouge, also known as Christopher L. Freeman and Christopher L. Bouge-Freeman; 42; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of violation of order.

Daniel C. O’Connor, 35; 12 months in jail with credit given for 181 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Marks S. Kaskevics, 22; $6,262.09 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Levi J. Dublin, 20; $1,400 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

William A. Maupin, 26; 9.75 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault and harassment.

Sarah A. Beach, 33; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jonathan M. Silver, 38; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Katie R. Filippini, 36; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Steven T. Thames, 35; no penalties, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Kyle M. Garry, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Isabelle K. Helland, 39; no penalties, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Michelle M. Ohmann, also known as Michelle M. Edison, 33; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Donald W. Delano, 38; two days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Drew A. Villalobos, 35; $65 restitution, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Gilbert A. Hicks, 41; $398 restitution, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Carlee A. Mason, 24; $1,000 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit/run unattended property.

Trenton L. Heller, 41; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Walter A. Froelich, 47; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sean M. Hickey, 52; $750 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served and one day converted to 24 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brittany Langevin, 31; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.