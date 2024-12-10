Officers arrest, book and release Idaho man accused of firing 41 times near I-90

From staff reports

Idaho law enforcement officials arrested, booked and released a man accused of firing a rifle toward Interstate 90 dozens of times late Monday, forcing the closure of the highway, the Idaho State Police reported in a news release.

Investigators determined the man fired 41 rounds, ISP said.

Just before 8 p.m., witnesses reported that a man near a parked pickup in the median near the Washington border was shooting toward I-90 as cars drove by. Some witnesses reported that a rifle might be involved.

Officers from multiple agencies shut down the freeway and were able to arrest the 23-year-old Idaho resident accused in the incident.

He was cited for driving under the influence, exhibition or use of a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace.

Police have not released his name.

This report will be updated.