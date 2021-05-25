The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 68° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police seek help identifying arson suspect

UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021

Spokane police hope a member of the public can identify this arson suspect. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Spokane police hope a member of the public can identify this arson suspect. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane police hope a member of the public can identify this arson suspect. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Spokane police hope a member of the public can identify this arson suspect. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

The Spokane Police Department hopes the public can help identify a suspect in an April 24 arson at Sunset Grocery at 1908 West Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release from the department.

Police said the suspect appears to be a white or Native American man with a medium build, wearing a blue or gray long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.

Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, according to the release.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety