Spokane police seek help identifying arson suspect
UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021
The Spokane Police Department hopes the public can help identify a suspect in an April 24 arson at Sunset Grocery at 1908 West Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release from the department.
Police said the suspect appears to be a white or Native American man with a medium build, wearing a blue or gray long-sleeved shirt, camouflage pants, black sneakers and a dark baseball cap.
Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, according to the release.
