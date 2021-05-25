Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Daniel P. E. Shannon and Maria F. Valencia Arias, both of Spokane.
Sean C. Salmon and Desiree J. Rutley, both of Rathdrum.
Daryl L. Singletary and Dannetta T. Lee, both of Rochester, New York.
Gary M. Deguire and Kimberly A. Epperson, both of Spokane.
Thomas M. Pulliam, of Cheney, and Alexis M. Wahl, of Spokane.
Colton M. Orrino and Aimee A. Patton, both of Hayden.
Larry J. Neil and Cheryl J. Roberts, both of Spokane.
Luke N. Bridges and Colbi L. Smith, both of Spokane.
Trevor Spathias, of Spokane, and Lauren N. Barkley, of Kennewick.
Jeremy M. Sacksteder, of Medical Lake, and Jaqueline M. Leach, of Spokane Valley.
John P. Schumacher and Ashley K. Lentz, both of Medical Lake.
Anthony S. Guzzo and Erika J. Schiermeister, both of Spokane.
Mark C. Ritter and Kathleen A. Cavender, both of Spokane.
Clyde L. Witting and Leanne M. Peters, both of Colbert.
Ryan J. Bushnell, of Spokane, and Chelsey K. Larson, of Spokane Valley.
Michael G. Metro, of Spokane, and Malinda Wagstaff, of Greenacres.
Alec J. Wright, of Spokane, and Jill M. Pecka, of Colbert.
Nathan M. King, of Mead, and Vera Sin, of Spokane.
Christopher P. Norman and Kyia M. Douglas, both of Spokane.
Raul D. and Corral and Leana M. Fugarino, both of Veradale.
Sean J. Williams and Jennifer L. Wardell, both of Spokane Valley.
Daniel C. Knott and Naomi M. Gifford, both of Spokane.
Carter L. Blomgren and Alisha C. Hill, both of Spokane.
Leonardo Perez and Tahlia Y. Ledezma, both of Spokane.
April R. Jaeger and Alexa M. Jaeger, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Elizabeth Holmes v. Donald E. Hansen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Nelson Management LLC v. Albulena Sejfiu, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. The Flame, et al., money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Erik S. Thomas, money claimed owed.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Tyler Holm, money claimed owed.
Dean E. Wilson v. Charles A. Porter, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Madill, Isabel M. and Kirby, Austin S.
Bradley, Angelica and Michael R.
Marshall, Benjaman D. and Lainhart, Hannah T.
Ganley, Karen J. and John J., III
Marriages decreed invalid
Gradwohl, Jarron W. and Evans, Heather K.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Charles E. Green, 58; restitution to be determined, 98 months to life in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Ryan B. Denham, 21; $367.62 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, attempt to elude a police vehicle and residential burglary.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Marquis R. Smith, 44; $4,825.15 restitution, life in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.
Judge Tony Hazel
Sarah A. Beach, 33; four months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and money laundering.
Aaron J. Jacobs, 29; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Kyron Lewis, 29; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 127 days served, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.
Judge John O. Cooney
Casey T. Hopkins, 43; 239 days in jail with credit given for 239 days served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.
Judge Michael P. Price
Eugene A. Young, 46; 144 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jamie L. Wood, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Alexander S. Schmidt, 49; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Christopher L. Bailey, Spokane; debts of $55,717.
Huyen N. Winzler, Moses Lake; debts of $388,028.
Whitney R. Stelzer, Spokane Valley; debts of $53,902.
Karissa A. Landres, Spokane; debts of $153,361.
Joani L. A. Akkerman, Spokane Valley; debts of $21,100.
Matthew C. McCully, Cheney; debts of $56,281.
Mark T. Stucker, Spokane; debts of $91,803.
LaShaii T. and Rogena L. Brown, Spokane Valley; debts of $52,636.
David A. Williamson, Spokane; debts of $35,540.
Suliana G. Aguilar-Gutierrez, Warden; debts of $21,579.
Gavyn L. Sherwood, Moses Lake; debts of $21,941.
Cornella R. H. Florence, Moses Lake; debts of $24,182.
Wage-earner petitions
Christopher S. and Stacey A. Reel, Spokane; debts of $370,823.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Matthew Antush
Tonya S. Howell, 36; 10 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Chesed B. Johnson, 43; 104 days in jail, failure to obey antiharassment order.
Tracy R. Johnson, 48; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Trenton A. Keith, 19; five days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.
Tomas T. Kviring, 26; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Timothy M. Murphy, 31; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault and malicious mischief property.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Adam J. Pulliam, 21; four days in jail, 45 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.
Pamela J. Roberts, 31; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Richard C. Ralls, 53; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Michael S. Tavares, 40; 60 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Steven T. Thames, 25; 24 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Michael E. Vassar, 47; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Jamie L. Wood, 39; 12 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.
