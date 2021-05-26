Cedrick Pellum becomes second Washington State WR in three days to enter transfer portal

For the second time this week, a young Washington State wide receiver has announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Two days after Jay Wilkerson revealed he’d be continuing his career elsewhere, Cedrick Pellum, another sophomore receiver from the state of Texas, announced on Twitter he’d be entering the portal and exploring options outside of Pullman.

“Thank you @WSUCougarFB & @NickRolovich For giving me an Opportunity to play football & further my Education. With that being I Will be entering the transfer portal to look for more opportunities thank you guys . #GoCougs”

Similar to Wilkerson, Pellum was a young wideout who’d yet to crack WSU’s two-deep and may have had to wait at least one year, or potentially more, to see significant field time for the Cougars. Pellum didn’t record any stats in the Crimson and Gray game or either of the team’s other two spring scrimmages.

Unlike Wilkerson, one of the first players to commit to WSU under Nick Rolovich, Pellum committed to the Cougars while Mike Leach was still in charge. He chose WSU over a handful of other offers from Indiana, Kansas, Houston, SMU, Utah State, Louisiana, Liberty, North Texas and Louisiana-Monroe.

Due to COVID-19 rules, Pellum will still have four years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately this fall thanks to the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule.