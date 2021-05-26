The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas St. ESPNU

10:30 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD ESPNU

Noon: ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech ROOT

3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Colorado at N.Y. Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB

Noon: Kansas City at Tampa Bay OR San Diego at Milwaukee MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Cincinnati at Washington MLB

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Lakers TNT

7:30 p.m.: Denver at Portland NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: UCLA Spring Game Pac-12

Football, spring league

4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Linemen FS1

7 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators FS1

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF

Hockey, IIHF

6 a.m.: Latvia vs. U.S. NHL

10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Sweden NHL

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Montréal at Toronto NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville NBC Sports

Softball, college NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Florida St. at LSU ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at UCLA ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM

Events subject to change

Local journalism is essential.

