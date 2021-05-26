On the Air
Wed., May 26, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
7 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas St. ESPNU
10:30 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD ESPNU
Noon: ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech ROOT
3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Colorado at N.Y. Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB
Noon: Kansas City at Tampa Bay OR San Diego at Milwaukee MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Cincinnati at Washington MLB
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle ROOT
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Lakers TNT
7:30 p.m.: Denver at Portland NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: UCLA Spring Game Pac-12
Football, spring league
4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Linemen FS1
7 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF
Hockey, IIHF
6 a.m.: Latvia vs. U.S. NHL
10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Sweden NHL
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Montréal at Toronto NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville NBC Sports
Softball, college NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Florida St. at LSU ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at UCLA ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.