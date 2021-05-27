10 under $10: May 28-June 3 – ‘Grease,’ ‘Neon Gods,’ ‘Enduring Freedom’ and more

1 4th Friday – 4 Acts — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, the Cutter Theatre, 302 Park St., Metaline Falls. The Cutter Theatre presents 4 Acts for $4 on the 4th Friday of each month through August. This month’s show features Willett’s Flying A, the musical Swoboda family in two acts and Tara Leininger’s one woman, one act “Chicago Joe.” The show is 6:04-8:04 p.m. Beer, wine and soup (including a vegetarian offering) are available at $4 each when doors open at 5:34 p.m. and at intermission. (509) 446-4108 and cuttertheatre.com. Admission: $4

2 Flashback Cinemas: “Grease” — 4 p.m. daily, 1:20 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere, 12622 N. Division St. 3:40 p.m. daily, 12:40 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Village Centre Cinemas, 10117 Highway 2. “Grease” is still the word! Kick off summer with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the original high school musical. Note: Both theaters will be closed Tuesday. spokanemovies.com. Admission: $5

3 Nightshift — 9 p.m. Friday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock. (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

4 Miniature Painting Party — 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Bring your own role-playing game, strategy game, hobbyist and other models to paint, or pick one out from Spark Central. Some acrylic paints provided. Participants encouraged to bring additional supplies if needed. Open to teens and adults. (509) 279-0299 and sparkwestcentral.org. Admission: FREE

5 John Firshi — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Blues/folk/Latin singer-songwriter. (208) 265-8545 and powine.com. Admission: FREE

6 Salute to Service Benefit Concert and Car Show — Car show starts at 4:30 p.m., concert at 5 p.m., Sunday, Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way. Featuring the Heather King Band, the Gents Auto Club, free hot dogs and a beer garden. Benefits Second Harvest. fairmountmemorial.com/events. Admission: $5

7 Heroes’ Breakfast — 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Riverside Memorial Park, 508 N. Government Way. Hosted by Heritage Funeral & Cremation. Pancake feed and blood drive, proceeds benefit Second Harvest. Followed by a flag cruise through Riverside Memorial Park and Fairmount Memorial Park by the American Legion Riders from 10-11:30 a.m. (509) 838-1405 and fairmountmemorial.com. Admission: $3, FREE for veterans and service members

8 Trent Reedy & Jawad Arash: “Enduring Freedom” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wishing Tree Books online event. Local author Trent Reedy and fellow author Jawad Arash to discuss their new release, “Enduring Freedom,” about an American soldier and an Afghan teen. The two authors met when Reedy was serving in the Army National Guard in Afghanistan. Visit wishingtreebookstore.com to register for the Zoom event. (509) 315-9875. Admission: FREE

9 Cameron McGill: “In the Night Field” — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Auntie’s Bookstore online event. Celebrate the release of Cameron McGill’s debut poetry collection “In the Night Field.” McGill will be joined by writers Sayantani Dasgupta and Michael McGriff and musical guest Patois. Visit auntiesbooks.com for a Zoom link. (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

10 Katee Robert: “Neon Gods” — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Auntie’s Bookstore online event. Celebrate the release of Spokane author Katee Robert’s new book, “Neon Gods,” the debut novel in the Dark Olympus series. Those who preorder the book will get a signed copy and postcard featuring exclusive artwork by Anna Moshak. Visit auntiesbooks.com for a Zoom link. (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE