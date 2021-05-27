From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William A. Jenkins and Patrick J. Culbertson, both of Spokane.

Raylond R. J. Lennartz and Montana L. Eaton, both of Deer Park.

Keiton A. M. Klein, of Edwall, Washington, and James A. Hopkins, of Medical Lake.

Darrin M. Backman and Roxanne D. Darling, both of Spokane.

Brian C. Clark and Katrina D. Danker, both of Airway Heights.

Martin Vu and Emma M. England, both of Spokane.

Spencer W. Dorway and Tessa R. Svennungsen, both of Spokane.

Joseph H. Schweiger and Paige E. Berdan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jeannie Landry, et al., v. Gregory A. Bingaman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Avista Corporation Benefits Plan Administration Committee v. Lor Louie, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dillon, Nessa E. and Reuel

Willoughby, Teascha A. M. and Richard V.

Davis, Shaun C. and Carey A.

Legal separations granted

Layden, Kenton W. and Julie A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Laremie R. Powers, 19; $1,098.59 restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Sean M. Jensen, 22; 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, harassment, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Joseph L. Sutton-Kaley, also known as Joseph L. Sutton, 27; 19 months in prison with credit given for 234 days served, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Julius D. Roberts, 43; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.

Judge Tony Hazel

Danny L. Parkins, 40; six months in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Christian C. Carlson, 31; 90 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Savaun Carter, 25; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Megan J. Kelly, 37; $27,453.30 restitution one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Joseph G. Piapot, 41; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Richard M. Urbanski, 36; restitution to be determined, 364 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nathan P. Shelton, 39; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Hayden A. Dambra, 29; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Ronald N. Guyton, 52; restitution to be determined, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Albert E. Reed, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Steven G. Spady, 56; $ $994.40 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with suspended license.

Judge Donna Wilson

Trenton E. Gregory, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 60 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Deon M. Johnson, Sr., 37; 183 days in jail with credit given for 183 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jesus Martinez Rodriguez, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Patrick J. Coleman, 67; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Shelby L. Grenier, 24; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.