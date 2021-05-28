Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named Academic All-American

Corey Kispert’s collection of awards grew by one Friday, putting him in select company in Gonzaga history.

Kispert was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America First Team. He’s the seventh Zag to earn the accolade and the first since Nigel Williams-Goss in 2017. Kispert was named the Academic All-American Team Member of the Year.

The 6-foot-7 Kispert is the fourth Zag and just the seventh player overall in the last 25 years with first-team All-American and first-team Academic All-American honors. Kispert, Kelly Olynyk (2013) and Dan Dickau (2002) were consensus first-team All-Americans and Academic All-Americans, along with Texas’ D.J. Augustin, Duke’s Shane Battier and Connecticut’s Emeka Okafor.

Williams-Goss was a consensus second-team All-American but was named first team by Sports Illustrated and the Wooden Award.

Kispert, projected in most mock drafts as a first-round pick, had a 3.79 grade-point average while pursuing his master’s degree in business administration. He carried a 3.49 GPA as an undergrad.

Kispert averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior. He won the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and was named WCC Player of the Year. Kispert led Gonzaga to a 31-1 record, the lone loss coming to Baylor in the national championship.

Kispert was a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy, Lute Olson Award, and Wooden Award. He was also a Senior CLASS All-American.