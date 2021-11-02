Man thrown from vehicle in rollover crash south of Spokane

From staff reports

A 33-year-old Lewiston man is in stable condition after he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving around noon Tuesday on U.S. Highway 195 about 6 miles south of Spokane.

Benjamin Rupnick was driving north in a 1998 Chevrolet truck when he left the roadway , went, down an embankment and rolled many times, Washington State Patrol said in a news release. Rupnick was thrown from the truck and it came to rest on top of him.

Rupnick, who did not wear a seat belt, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said.

The highway was at least partially blocked for a few hours after the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Charges are pending.