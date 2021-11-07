The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Banking

Horizon Credit Union announced two promotions. Stefanie Robinson, previously the director of marketing, is now vice president of marketing and digital strategy. John Cotner, previously the director of commercial and mortgage lending, is now vice president of lending.

Health care

Unify Family Health has hired clinical psychologist Mary Volgman. Volgman has experience in various fields, including pediatric oncology nursing, in addition to school and clinical psychology. She earned her master’s and Ph.D. degrees in clinical psychology from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California.

Honors

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital were given the American Heart Association’s and American Stroke Association’s “Get With The Guidelines” Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital received the award. The hospital also received the association’s “Target: Stroke” Elite Plus Honor Roll award. According to AHA data, the hospital has the lowest arrival-to-treatment time in the region and one of the lowest in the state.

